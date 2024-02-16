Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are preparing to face Birmingham City this weekend - but what else has been happening in and around the Championship.

Here's some of the latest news concerning some of the Black Cats' league rivals.

Huddersfield name next head coach

After their 1-0 win over Sunderland on Wednesday, Huddersfield have named former Schalke and FC Zurich boss Andre Breitenreiter as their new head coach.

Breitenreiter is set to take charge of the team next week, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington preparing the side for Saturday's home match against Hull.

Huddersfield moved five points clear of the relegation zone after beating Sunderland, with Breitenreiter signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

West Brom takeover agreed

Elsewhere, American businessman Shilen Patel and his father have agreed a deal to buy an 87.8 per cent stake of West Brom.

The takeover has been approved by the EFL and looks set to be completed next week, after the Baggies' home match against Southampton on Friday night.

In a club statement, Patel said: "I am thrilled and grateful to have reached an agreement to become the custodian of West Bromwich Albion. The club's exceptional history, support and potential set it apart, even here in the cradle of football.

"My goal is to help achieve a future worthy of its history as a pioneering top-flight club that marshals the pride and passion that have defined the Albion for generations."

Yann M’Vila edges closer

Staying at West Brom, It's been reported that former Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila is close to completing his move to the Hawthorns on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiacos at the end of last season, while he was recently linked with a return to Wearside. Black Cats boss Michael Beale then cooled speculation that M'Vila could re-sign for Sunderland, saying "it’s nothing that I’ve discussed in house," during a press conference last month.