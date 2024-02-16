Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trai Hume admits he feels more comfortable after returning to right-back - with head coach Michael Beale delivering different instructions compared to former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

Injuries at left-back meant Hume was moved into that role when Beale first arrived at the Stadium of Light, yet the signing of Leo Hjelde has brought more balance to the Black Cats' backline. It has meant Hume has started Sunderland's last three games in his natural right-back position, with license to get forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s just more comfortable playing on the right side," Hume told the Echo. "Even playing at left-back my left foot is probably not the best, but I try my best, work hard as always. Being on the right side is just more comfortable I would say."

Under Mowbray, Hume was often told to drift infield and receive the ball in central positions when Sunderland were in possession. In contrast, Beale has talked about wanting his full-backs to run down the flanks and get crosses into the box, with Hume trying to improve his game by watching the likes of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aston Villa's Matty Cash and Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko.

When asked about Beale's instructions, Hume replied: "He wants me to play as more of a traditional full-back, getting up and down the line, linking up with my wide player rather than rolling inside. I always do what I’m asked to do and try and do my job as best I can. Hopefully I’m doing alright and we just need to keep on trying to win games.

"Me and the gaffer have clips, we have personal meetings. We show clips of other full-backs, passes and crosses, and have been working on it on the training pitch. You can see he’s trying to provide more for the strikers and the wide players getting into the box. Hopefully it will come off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad