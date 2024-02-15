Trai Hume delivers honest Sunderland dressing room verdict after Huddersfield Town defeat and late chance
Sunderland defender Trai Hume admits the side weren’t good enough during the first half of their 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.
The Black Cats fell behind eight minutes before half-time after Jack Rudoni’s effort, following a short free-kick, was parried by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, allowing Terriers centre-back Matty Pearson to convert from close range. Hume then had a late chance to equalise but saw his low effort saved by Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls in the 90th minute.
“It’s a tough one to take,” said Hume after the match. “I thought first half as a team we weren’t good enough, conceded another sloppy goal from a set-play which we need to start working on a bit better and more closely. We have been doing that but it still seems to keep on happening.
“The chance at the end, by the time I got there I was knackered. I’ve ran the whole way from our box to their box. I didn’t think the keeper was that close or I probably would have dinked it. I tried to place it and he just touched it.”
Sunderland sent more players forward in the second half but still weren’t able to make a breakthrough. “We had a go for it,” Hume added “We wanted to come here and get three points. We had to take that risk of pushing more players forward and leaving us a bit more vulnerable at the back. Obviously we didn’t get our goal and didn’t concede in the second half so maybe it was risk and reward and we didn’t get the reward in the end.”