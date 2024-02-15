Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Trai Hume admits the side weren’t good enough during the first half of their 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Black Cats fell behind eight minutes before half-time after Jack Rudoni’s effort, following a short free-kick, was parried by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, allowing Terriers centre-back Matty Pearson to convert from close range. Hume then had a late chance to equalise but saw his low effort saved by Huddersfield keeper Lee Nicholls in the 90th minute.

“It’s a tough one to take,” said Hume after the match. “I thought first half as a team we weren’t good enough, conceded another sloppy goal from a set-play which we need to start working on a bit better and more closely. We have been doing that but it still seems to keep on happening.

“The chance at the end, by the time I got there I was knackered. I’ve ran the whole way from our box to their box. I didn’t think the keeper was that close or I probably would have dinked it. I tried to place it and he just touched it.”