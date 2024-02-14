News you can trust since 1873
Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland against Huddersfield. Photo: Frank Reid
Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland against Huddersfield. Photo: Frank Reid

'Struggled': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Huddersfield loss - with one 7 and two 4s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.
By Phil Smith
Published 14th Feb 2024, 21:59 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium – but did anyone stand out for the Black Cats?

Terriers defender Matty Pearson scored the game’s only goal after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson parried Jack Rudoni’s effort following a short free-kick. The visitors then struggled to create many clear-cut chances during a frustrating night for Michael Beale’s side.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the John Smith’s Stadium:

Might feel he could have done better for the goal, palming Rudoni’s effort into the path of Pearson. Handled set pieces and crosses well otherwise. 5

Anthony Patterson - 5

Might feel he could have done better for the goal, palming Rudoni's effort into the path of Pearson. Handled set pieces and crosses well otherwise. 5

A typically tenacious performance - one of the few who really hit the level required. Neatly scored late on and made some fine challenges. 7

Trai Hume - 7

A typically tenacious performance - one of the few who really hit the level required. Neatly scored late on and made some fine challenges. 7

Had one or two lapses but like O’Nien defended fairly strongly in the main. 6

Dan Ballard - 6

Had one or two lapses but like O'Nien defended fairly strongly in the main. 6

Probably Sunderland’s player in the first half, winning the majority of his duels against Koroma. Broke forward late on and almost rescued something for his team. Solid in the main. 6

Luke O'Nien - 6

Probably Sunderland's player in the first half, winning the majority of his duels against Koroma. Broke forward late on and almost rescued something for his team. Solid in the main. 6

