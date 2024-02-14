Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium – but did anyone stand out for the Black Cats?
Terriers defender Matty Pearson scored the game’s only goal after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson parried Jack Rudoni’s effort following a short free-kick. The visitors then struggled to create many clear-cut chances during a frustrating night for Michael Beale’s side.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the John Smith’s Stadium:
1. Anthony Patterson - 5
Might feel he could have done better for the goal, palming Rudoni’s effort into the path of Pearson. Handled set pieces and crosses well otherwise. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 7
A typically tenacious performance - one of the few who really hit the level required. Neatly scored late on and made some fine challenges. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 6
Had one or two lapses but like O’Nien defended fairly strongly in the main. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 6
Probably Sunderland’s player in the first half, winning the majority of his duels against Koroma. Broke forward late on and almost rescued something for his team. Solid in the main. 6 Photo: Frank Reid