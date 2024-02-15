Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland missed the chance to move back into the play-off places after a 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield - and there were plenty of talking points after the match.

Terriers defender Matty Pearson scored the game's only goal in the 37th minute, converting a rebound after Jack Rudoni's effort was saved. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Jack Clarke scare

There was a brief scare for Sunderland in the 10th minute when Jack Clarke went down after being kicked in the heel by Pearson. The game was restarted after a delay, with the Sunderland winger looking in some discomfort. It set the tone for the rest of the evening, though, as Clarke was shackled for large parts of the match.

Luke O'Nien walking disciplinary tightrope

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien was the first player to be shown a yellow card after blocking Huddersfield's David Kasumu ten minutes before half-time. The booking was O'Nien's ninth of the season, meaning he is just one away from a two-match suspension.

Fellow centre-back Dan Ballard is also on nine yellow cards this season, ahead of Saturday's trip to Birmingham. EFL rules state players who receive 10 bookings up to and including the 37th league game of the campaign will have to serve a two-match suspension. Sunderland have played 32 Championship matches at this stage, with their 37th coming away at Southampton on Saturday, March 9.

Trai Hume's frustration

Sunderland struggled to create many clear-cut chances throughout the evening, with Trai Hume showing his frustration 10 minutes after the half-time interval. The full-back tried to run onto a pass from Pierre Ekwah but couldn't quite reach the ball as it went out of play. Hume then booted one of the spare balls away to vent his irritation, prompting a cheer from the home fans.

Huddersfield's penalty appeal

Huddersfield also had chances to double their lead, while seeing a penalty appeal turned down when Leo Hjelde collided with Alex Matos in the Sunderland box, without making contact with the ball. Referee Gavin Ward waved play-on, yet it probably fell into the category of 'seen them given.'

Romaine Mundle's reckless moment

Sunderland boss Michael Beale made four substitutions to try and impact the game in the second half. Romaine Mundle was one of the players introduced in the 72nd minute but couldn't make a positive impact. The winger was fortunate to stay on the pitch after a reckless tackle on Pearson in the closing stages, when the Sunderland winger's boot was extremely high. Referee Ward only dished out a yellow card, while Pearson walked away shaking his head.

Why Sunderland couldn't make a fifth substitution

Sunderland were then left down to 10 men for the final few minutes of the match, as Patrick Roberts was forced off with an injury and walked straight down the tunnel.