News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Huddersfield Town 1 Sunderland 0: Highlights after Matty Pearson goal and Patrick Roberts injury blow

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 22:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium in the Championship.

Terriers defender Matty Pearson scored the game’s only goal after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson parried Jack Rudoni’s effort following a short free-kick. The visitors then struggled to create many clear-cut chances during a frustrating night for Michael Beale’s side.

Huddersfield vs Sunderland

11:42 GMTUpdated 21:26 GMT

LIVE: Huddersfield 1 (Pearson, 37) Sunderland 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde (Pembele, 61), Neil (Burstow, 81), Ekwah, Bellingham, Ba (Roberts, 61), Clarke, Rusyn (Mundle, 72)

Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele, Rigg, Roberts, Mundle, Aouchiche, Burstow, Hemir

Huddersfield XI: Nicholls, Pearson, Lees, Balker (Nakayama, 60), Kasumu, Matos (Hogg, 75), Wiles (Burgzorg, 80), Spencer (Jackson, 80), Rudoni, Thomas, Koroma (Ward, 75)

Subs: Maxwell, Hogg, Diarra, Jackson, Nakayama, Jones, Ward, Radulovic, Burgzorg

21:44 GMT

FULL-TIME: HUDDERSFIELD 1 SUNDERLAND 0

Reaction from the John Smith's Stadium

21:40 GMT

90+5' Almost an own goal

Lees almost puts O'Nien's cross into his own net.

The ball goes behind for a corner before a free-kick is awarded to the hosts.

21:38 GMT

90+3' Almost game over

That was almost that after Burgzorg dribbled into the box but there was no one to convert his low cross.

The forward then saw a low shot saved by Patterson.

21:35 GMT

SIX minutes added time

Six minutes added on.

21:34 GMTUpdated 22:02 GMT

90' Big chance for Hume - and Roberts is done

That was Sunderland's best chance of the match as Burstow set up Hume, but the letter's low effort was tipped wide by Nicholls.

Roberts has also gone straight down the tunnel after appearing to pull his hamstring. Sunderland have used all their available substitute slots.

21:32 GMT

87' Mundle booked

That could have been a red if it was in the Premier League.

Mundle flew into Pearson with his boot raised but only receives a yellow card. The Huddersfield defender is shaking his head.

21:27 GMT

81' Burstow comes on

Burstow has replaced Neil for Sunderland.

Huddersfield keeper Nicholls has also been booked for time wasting.

21:25 GMT

80 More Huddersfield changes

ON: Burgzorg and Jackson

OFF: Wiles and Spencer

21:20 GMT

76' O'Nien in the way again

O'Nien makes another fine block to stop Thomas' low effort, conceding a corner.

Patterson then punched Thomas' set-piece away.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Huddersfield TownSunderland