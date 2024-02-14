Huddersfield Town 1 Sunderland 0: Highlights after Matty Pearson goal and Patrick Roberts injury blow
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium in the Championship.
Terriers defender Matty Pearson scored the game’s only goal after Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson parried Jack Rudoni’s effort following a short free-kick. The visitors then struggled to create many clear-cut chances during a frustrating night for Michael Beale’s side.
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde (Pembele, 61), Neil (Burstow, 81), Ekwah, Bellingham, Ba (Roberts, 61), Clarke, Rusyn (Mundle, 72)
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele, Rigg, Roberts, Mundle, Aouchiche, Burstow, Hemir
Huddersfield XI: Nicholls, Pearson, Lees, Balker (Nakayama, 60), Kasumu, Matos (Hogg, 75), Wiles (Burgzorg, 80), Spencer (Jackson, 80), Rudoni, Thomas, Koroma (Ward, 75)
Subs: Maxwell, Hogg, Diarra, Jackson, Nakayama, Jones, Ward, Radulovic, Burgzorg
FULL-TIME: HUDDERSFIELD 1 SUNDERLAND 0
90+5' Almost an own goal
Lees almost puts O'Nien's cross into his own net.
The ball goes behind for a corner before a free-kick is awarded to the hosts.
90+3' Almost game over
That was almost that after Burgzorg dribbled into the box but there was no one to convert his low cross.
The forward then saw a low shot saved by Patterson.
SIX minutes added time
Six minutes added on.
90' Big chance for Hume - and Roberts is done
That was Sunderland's best chance of the match as Burstow set up Hume, but the letter's low effort was tipped wide by Nicholls.
Roberts has also gone straight down the tunnel after appearing to pull his hamstring. Sunderland have used all their available substitute slots.
87' Mundle booked
That could have been a red if it was in the Premier League.
Mundle flew into Pearson with his boot raised but only receives a yellow card. The Huddersfield defender is shaking his head.
81' Burstow comes on
Burstow has replaced Neil for Sunderland.
Huddersfield keeper Nicholls has also been booked for time wasting.
80 More Huddersfield changes
ON: Burgzorg and Jackson
OFF: Wiles and Spencer
76' O'Nien in the way again
O'Nien makes another fine block to stop Thomas' low effort, conceding a corner.
Patterson then punched Thomas' set-piece away.