Michael Beale says he has 'no concerns' over Jack Clarke after the player's agent said that he would 'probably' and 'hopefully' leave the club this summer.

Clarke is represented by the former Sunderland and Republic of Ireland left back Ian Harte, who told the 'No Tippy Tappy Football' podcast that he expected a move this summer following Lazio's interest in the January window.

Beale had not heard the comments but said that Clarke's performances spoke for themselves.

"That's the first time I've heard that," he said.

"Listen, agents have got a job to do and an agent represents Jack. It's important that he represents Jack in the right way and I'm sure Jack feels he does. Jack has already reiterated that he's extremely happy here just last week, so this is going to be an ongoing saga I think until the summer.

"At this moment in time the window is, Jack is here, he's our player, he looks happy to me. Let's just focus on that. Someone has got to pay the money and it has to be the right club for Jack. At this moment, this is the right club for Jack.

"He's a fantastic footballer and he loves playing football so I don't even need to say anything to Jack - whatever he wants to achieve, ideally here, then he has to play well," Beale added.

"So I'm in a win-win, the boy has to play well. He's playing well, he loves playing for our club and we do a lot to allow Jack to be Jack in terms of our style and the allowances we make for him defensively so that he can be a matchwinner. He's been absolutely superb and any outside noise is nothing new, he's had it since he was 17 really. He's still young but he's got a lot of experience, he's had the big move and a couple of loans where it hasn't gone so well. He's found a home in football so I'd say he's very content. Nothing can happen between now and the summer, and I'm sure the noise will get louder."

Harte had said that Clarke would continue to fully focus on Sunderland between now and the summer.

“There was a couple of bids that come in from Lazio, Sunderland didn't feel like wanted to sell the player in the January window," Harte said.

“The player has just obviously got to focus on what he's doing at the moment, which is [playing] fantastically well, scoring goals, getting assists. But hopefully this summer we'll probably see Jack moving. Where it may be, we don't know just yet, but he's in good place.

“Sunderland, it's a good footballing team. It's a young group of players with a new manager and yeah, it's exciting to watch. I think it's going to be difficult to try and get into the playoffs but we'll have to wait and see what they can do.

“Last summer Burnley came in and bid to Sunderland to try and take Jack," he added.

"Sunderland didn't feel the valuation was high enough and they turned it down. So, yeah, I think to players, obviously, being an ex player like myself, you just got to go out and focus on what you're getting paid to do, go out and perform for the team, which Jack has done. He's got 14 goals this season, four assists.