Sunderland defender Aji Alese has suffered an injury setback

Michael Beale has confirmed that Aji Alese will be out for at least for a month, leaving Sunderland without a fit left back.

Alese was withdrawn from training on Wednesday after only recently making his comeback from a long-term injury, with Dennis Cirkin sidelined for around three months. Beale was forced to move Trai Hume across to left back on Friday night as a result, with Jenson Seelt coming into the side out of position at right back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Aji will be out for a month or so," Beale confirmed after the defeat to Hull City.

"At the moment, with Dennis out long term, and Niall and Aji out, it’s not great for us. I think we’re also missing a bit of Paddy Roberts, and Bradley Dack obviously has experience in this league, and is a goal threat as well. I thought young Hemir came on and had an impact in the game, and I thought Naz was really honest in his running."

Beale said that the club were looking to recruit more cover in the full back positions, but said that patience was required in a 'difficult window'. Sunderland also want to recruit a striker and potentially a holding midfielder but there is little sign of any breakthrough.

“There’s one or two areas we’d like to strengthen, but it’s a difficult window and we’re not the ones with the biggest pockets in that window in this division," Beale said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll see. We’re working really hard behind the scenes, and we’re trying to bring players in, but I think we’re going to have to be a bit patient. My focus as the coach of the team has to be on the players that are in house and not waiting for people to come in from outside to solve it. If people arrive, fantastic. But if they don’t, then I have to get more out of this group, for sure."

Beale also responded briefly to reports that the club are targeting a move for Yann M'Vila, suggesting that no move was advanced despite recent reports.