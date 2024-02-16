Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Birmingham at St Andrew’s – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield, which saw Michael Beale’s side drop to 10th in the Championship table. Birmingham, managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, beat Blackburn 1-0 last time out but remain in a relegation battle.