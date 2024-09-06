Frying back in time with a feast of fish and chip shop memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST

Here’s a menu of great memories from Sunderland’s fish and chip shops.

There’s no better time to put these retro scenes in the spotlight than now.

Rising prices are raising fears that half of Britain’s fish and chip shops could close this year.

So tuck in to this round-up of Sunderland and County Durham Echo archive scenes from 2002 to 2021 - and then make sure you order a plateful from your local fish shop.

Chip in if these photos bring back happy memories for you.

1. Serving up a feast of memories

David and Angela Smith showed off the tasty food which won them on the regional shortlist of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year competition in 2002. They were pictured at their premises Mister Cod.

2. Mister Cod memories

A 2002 view of the staff at Springs fish and chip shop in Houghton.

3. Houghton in 2002

Fountains with the Seafish Award and here are the staff with the trophy in 2005.

4. Champions in Carley Hill

