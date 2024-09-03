Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was the day when the number was up for Washington’s road signs - and it happened 22 years ago today.

The old district number signs used to be seen all over the new town. It was a plan to make the highways easy to navigate.

A master plan for Washington

But on September 3, 2002, all that changed and the signs were phased out.

Newer directions came in and they had actual place names on them.

Washington's road signs changed in a huge logistical exercise in September 2002. | se

It was an issue which first took the spotlight 50 years ago this year when it was raised in the House of Commons by the then Under-Secretary of State for the Environment Neil Carmichael.

‘A new pattern of roads to aid traffic circulation’

“One feature of the master plan for Washington New Town, which was endorsed in 1967, is the creation of a new pattern of roads to aid traffic circulation within the town and to speed up its links with outside,” he told MPs.

Changing the old numbered signs for place names at Washington. | se

The plan was to divert through traffic onto less congested and safer routes.

It was all based on a grid system which met at major intersections, each with its own number.

How the signs looked before the big changeover. | se

Delivery drivers complained

But few people liked it and businesses complained that delivery drivers were often unable to find their premises and ended up wasting valuable time searching for destinations.

The end of the system came in September 2002 when £500,000 was spent on phasing out the system over a nine month period.

Drivers were greeted with new look signs in 2002. | se

The whole replacement scheme took four years and around 220 new signs were installed at a cost of around £1million.

Tell us if you remember the days of the Washington numbered road signs. Email [email protected]