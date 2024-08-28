Pit tokens and Davy Lamps on show at new Washington F-Pit Museum exhibition

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Aug 2024, 10:06 BST
Davy Lamps, pit tokens and old watches will go on show when an exhibition opens looking at Wearside’s mining history.

Washington F-Pit Museum is holding a display called Coal Face and it starts on September 2.

15 people shared their mining stories

It is free and will be open from Monday to Saturday until September 28, from 12pm until 3pm.

Washington F Pit which will hold the Coal Face exhibition.Washington F Pit which will hold the Coal Face exhibition.
Washington F Pit which will hold the Coal Face exhibition. | se

Coal Face uses a mixture of images and words to tell the stories of 15 people with close connections to a Washington miner.

The group includes miners’ wives, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all responded to a call for people to come forward.

‘Astonished’ by the stories they told

Writer Dr Louise Powell and Sunderland photographer Andy Martin teamed up and while Dr Powell transcribed their words, Martin took portrait photos of them all.

Washington F Pit pictured in 2017.Washington F Pit pictured in 2017.
Washington F Pit pictured in 2017. | se

Mining heirlooms, ranging from a commemorative watch to a Davy Lamp and pit tokens will be on show alongside Martin’s black and white film photography and Dr Powell’s poetry.

Washington F Pit miners marching at the Durham Miners Gala in 1967.Washington F Pit miners marching at the Durham Miners Gala in 1967.
Washington F Pit miners marching at the Durham Miners Gala in 1967. | se

Dr Powell said she was ‘amazed’ with how many people came forward. She added: “I was even more astonished by the range of stories which our wonderful 15 participants brought to these Engagement Sessions.”

The warmth of the volunteers was ‘truly humbling’

“I chose to present these stories as verbatim poetry because the Coal Face project is all about exploring mining communities through the faces and the words of the people who are part of them. ”

Andy said: “The warmth and generosity of the participants in sharing their time, precious memories and heirlooms throughout the project was truly humbling, and will remain with me as an unforgettable experience.”

Washington pit heap as it looked in 1968.Washington pit heap as it looked in 1968.
Washington pit heap as it looked in 1968. | se

The exhibition is free and forms part of a broader combined arts project which is supported using public funding from Arts Council England.

The project was delivered in partnership with Redhills Durham, Cultural Spring, Sunderland Culture and University College London.

