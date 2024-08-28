Pit tokens and Davy Lamps on show at new Washington F-Pit Museum exhibition
Washington F-Pit Museum is holding a display called Coal Face and it starts on September 2.
15 people shared their mining stories
It is free and will be open from Monday to Saturday until September 28, from 12pm until 3pm.
Coal Face uses a mixture of images and words to tell the stories of 15 people with close connections to a Washington miner.
The group includes miners’ wives, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all responded to a call for people to come forward.
‘Astonished’ by the stories they told
Writer Dr Louise Powell and Sunderland photographer Andy Martin teamed up and while Dr Powell transcribed their words, Martin took portrait photos of them all.
Mining heirlooms, ranging from a commemorative watch to a Davy Lamp and pit tokens will be on show alongside Martin’s black and white film photography and Dr Powell’s poetry.
Dr Powell said she was ‘amazed’ with how many people came forward. She added: “I was even more astonished by the range of stories which our wonderful 15 participants brought to these Engagement Sessions.”
The warmth of the volunteers was ‘truly humbling’
“I chose to present these stories as verbatim poetry because the Coal Face project is all about exploring mining communities through the faces and the words of the people who are part of them. ”
Andy said: “The warmth and generosity of the participants in sharing their time, precious memories and heirlooms throughout the project was truly humbling, and will remain with me as an unforgettable experience.”
The exhibition is free and forms part of a broader combined arts project which is supported using public funding from Arts Council England.
The project was delivered in partnership with Redhills Durham, Cultural Spring, Sunderland Culture and University College London.
