Washington 'F' Pit Museum’s ‘Coal Face’ exhibition captures mining spirit

A new exhibition of photography and stories from miners has opened at Washington’s ‘F’ Pit Museum in Albany.
By Tony Gillan
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST
The Coal Face exhibition uses visual tintype portraits from Sunderland photographer Andy Martin and biographies and poems created by writer Dr Louise Powell.

The display captures the last generation of Washington miners’ memories in a changing coalfield community.

The event is funded by the Redhills charity which promotes mining heritage, the Cultural Spring and University College London (UCL).

Thirteen striking portraits of former miners form part of the Coal Face exhibition. Sunderland Echo image.Thirteen striking portraits of former miners form part of the Coal Face exhibition. Sunderland Echo image.
Thirteen striking portraits of former miners form part of the Coal Face exhibition. Sunderland Echo image.
The exhibition recalls the era when the pits were still operating, examining the layering of an area “where half a dozen pit villages had the superstructure of a new town imposed on top”.

Among the exhibits are 13 striking black and white portraits taken by Andy, capturing former miners who daily endured the grime and danger of the pits, but also experienced the camaraderie. On display too are pictures of the miner’s most important tools – their hands.

The subjects themselves were at the opening of the exhibition, including Alan Taitley, 91, who lives in Fulwell but was born in Glebe. He was a miner for over 50 years, including 20 at Washington, with other stints at Boldon and Wearmouth.

Alan and his family are delighted that his image will be around for future generations to see.

Photographer Andy Martin, furthest right, with the subjects he has captured for posterity. Sunderland Echo image.Photographer Andy Martin, furthest right, with the subjects he has captured for posterity. Sunderland Echo image.
Photographer Andy Martin, furthest right, with the subjects he has captured for posterity. Sunderland Echo image.

Andy Martin said: “It’s an idea I’ve had for quite a long time. It was a case of finding the right partners to work with. I got in touch with Redhills at the back end of last year and they were really into the idea. It started from there really.

“I set up a dark room here for three weeks back in May and June. We had a few sessions and since then it’s been non-stop, but it’s paid off.”

Nick Malyan, chief executive of Redhills, said: “Washington and Sunderland are integral parts of the former Durham Coalfield.

The sad and glorious history of Washington's 'F' pit - delving into the dramatic...
Proud miner Alan Taitley, 91, who attended the opening of the exhibition with his family, seen here next to his portrait. Sunderland Echo image.Proud miner Alan Taitley, 91, who attended the opening of the exhibition with his family, seen here next to his portrait. Sunderland Echo image.
Proud miner Alan Taitley, 91, who attended the opening of the exhibition with his family, seen here next to his portrait. Sunderland Echo image.
“So we're delighted to be working with not only a brilliant Sunderland photographer in Andy Martin but partnering with The Cultural Spring and Sunderland Culture to deliver an exhibition that is rooted so firmly in the people, culture and heritage of the area.“

The Coal Face exhibition is free and tickets are not required. It is open throughout September. Opening times are 12-3pm Monday to Saturday; closed Sundays. For more information, visit www.redhillsdurham.org.

