Wanted: Wearside people with a passion for sharing stories of their mining heritage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wearsiders are needed for the arts scheme called Coal Face which is led by writer Dr Louise Powell and photographer Andy Martin.
They will use photography, poetry and audio to preserve the stories of Washington’s collieries.
Telling it through the people
But they will do it by speaking to the very people who knew the collieries best - the people of the area.
‘Coal Face’ builds upon a successful pilot project which saw them speak to 13 of the last people to work among Washington’s mines.
It led to a book, exhibition and podcast last year.
An impressive support team
The pair are now expanding the project to encourage more people to speak about colliery life.
They have been awarded an Arts Council National Lottery Project Grant and have teamed up with organisations including Redhills, The Cultural Spring, Sunderland Culture and University College London.
The first phase of the latest project will look at what it means to have a close connection to someone who worked in Washington’s mines - whether it was family, marriage or friendship.
How to sign up
Interested people can sign up to a free engagement session at Washington Millennium Centre where Dr Powell will interview people and Andy will do photo portraits.
The results will make up an exhibition, publication and podcast series which will be due out in the Autumn.
To register your interest in attending an Engagement Session or being part of the Coal Face project;
email [email protected]
or sign up at
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.