Wanted: Wearside people with a passion for sharing stories of their mining heritage

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Jul 2024, 10:53 BST
Washington’s mining history is at the centre of a new project.

Wearsiders are needed for the arts scheme called Coal Face which is led by writer Dr Louise Powell and photographer Andy Martin.

They will use photography, poetry and audio to preserve the stories of Washington’s collieries.

Washington F Pit, now a museum and which closed as a working pit in 1968.Washington F Pit, now a museum and which closed as a working pit in 1968.
Washington F Pit, now a museum and which closed as a working pit in 1968. | se

Telling it through the people

But they will do it by speaking to the very people who knew the collieries best - the people of the area.

‘Coal Face’ builds upon a successful pilot project which saw them speak to 13 of the last people to work among Washington’s mines.

Washington pit heap as it looked in 1968.Washington pit heap as it looked in 1968.
Washington pit heap as it looked in 1968. | se

It led to a book, exhibition and podcast last year.

And it drew praise from local communities, artists, writers, academics and the Poet Laureate.

An impressive support team

The pair are now expanding the project to encourage more people to speak about colliery life.

They have been awarded an Arts Council National Lottery Project Grant and have teamed up with organisations including Redhills, The Cultural Spring, Sunderland Culture and University College London.

Thirteen striking portraits of former miners formed part of the original Coal Face exhibitionThirteen striking portraits of former miners formed part of the original Coal Face exhibition
Thirteen striking portraits of former miners formed part of the original Coal Face exhibition | se

The first phase of the latest project will look at what it means to have a close connection to someone who worked in Washington’s mines - whether it was family, marriage or friendship.

How to sign up

Interested people can sign up to a free engagement session at Washington Millennium Centre where Dr Powell will interview people and Andy will do photo portraits.

The results will make up an exhibition, publication and podcast series which will be due out in the Autumn.

Photographer Andy Martin, furthest right, with the people he photographed.Photographer Andy Martin, furthest right, with the people he photographed.
Photographer Andy Martin, furthest right, with the people he photographed. | se

To register your interest in attending an Engagement Session or being part of the Coal Face project;

email [email protected]

or sign up at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coal-face-washington-engagement-sessions-tickets-952092964687

