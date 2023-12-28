'We can't wait to welcome you back'

Redhills - the former 'Pitman's Parliament' which served thousands of Wearside colliery workers - is set to re-open in 2024.

A huge restoration project should be completed in 2024 and Nick Malyan, CEO of the Redhills Charity, said: "We can’t wait to welcome you back."

Officials are predicting that the iconic venue will be back open in time for the Redhills annual concert at Christmas next year.

The historic building in Durham is undergoing a £7.5million redevelopment as a centre for culture, heritage and education, with the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Durham County Council and others.

How the main entrance of Redhills will look after the restoration project.

More than 8,000 feet of boreholes have been sunk to tap heat from rocks at a depth of over 426ft.

Modern style for a historic building

The system will provide carbon dioxide-free central heating in a building which was at the heart of two centuries of industrial coal mining.

An artists impression of the Artrium inside the new-look building.

'Good progress' is being made on the project 'despite a difficult economic climate' said Mr Malyan.

"Each week, we have more than 30 contractors and consultants working on-site as part of the transformation project, and we are grateful to all of our supporters and funders for helping to make this happen.

Working tirelessly to achieve the vision

"Our dedicated team has been working tirelessly to ensure that the renovations align with our vision for a revitalised Durham Miners Hall, a space that not only honours its past but also serves as a vibrant hub for the future."

The past year has already brought huge milestones;

Redhills became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation. That means it will have responsibility for protecting arts and ecology.The final artefacts were removed from the Miners’ Hall in June 2023 before keys the construction contractors, Meldrum Group, moved in.

The last things to be removed were the Waterhouses Lodge banner and the portraits from the front of the pitman’s parliament.

The portraits at the front of the pitman’s parliament.

The miners’ statues had to be temporarily moved from the entrance of Redhills' grounds to make sure that the gateway was wide enough for construction vehicles.

Still make a difference in public

The miners statues which had to be temporarily removed from the front of Redhills during the restoration.

The Redhills team continued to work closely with the public throughout the North East.

It also held its annual Little Big Meeting where activists, organisers and volunteers celebrate local communities.

'Exciting projects and programmes'

Redhills backed the Lumiere exhibition in Durham by supporting the artwork by light artist Mick Stephenson.

Redhills supported the diamond installation at Lumiere to reflect the importance of renewable energy.

The large diamond installation reflected the importance of renewable energy in today’s climate.

