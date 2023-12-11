Musical tribute to the miners: Wearmouth pit is remembered in style

Poems, pit memories and Christmas classics were all performed

A fitting tribute has been paid to the workers of Wearmouth Colliery - 30 years on from the pit's last shift.

The Redhills Durham Christmas Concert was held at the Stadium of Light which stands on the site of the former pit.

The audience at the Redhills annual concert, held at the Stadium of Light.

Farewell Johnny Miner

Guests got to see the Monkwearmouth Lodge banner before enjoying the annual event which is normally held at Redhills in Durham, but the iconic building is undergoing a multi-million pound restoration.

A rousing performance at the Stadium of Light.

The concert was packed with highlights including festive classics performed by Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band.

There was a guest performance by North East folk singer Bill Elliott who sang the song Farewell Johnny Miner.

Bill Ellliott with his performance of Farewell Jonny Miner

Wearside's mining heritage being protected at Redhills

Nick Malyan, CEO of Redhills Durham, gave an update on the ongoing Durham Miners' Hall restoration project.

With the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Durham County Council and others, Redhills is being redeveloped as a centre for culture, heritage and education.

Redhills CEO Nick Malyan gives the audience an update on the progress of the restoration project.

Nick said the closure of Wearmouth Colliery 30 years ago offered a 'poignant opportunity to reflect on our past while celebrating the festive season'.