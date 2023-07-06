The 126-year-old tradition which is back again at Durham Miners Gala

Tens of thousands of people are preparing to gather for the 137th Durham Miners Gala.

And a part of the Big Meeting which has been around since 1897 is back again. Details of the Miners Festival service at Durham Cathedral have been announced.

The Miners Gala Cathedral service in 2022.

3 banners will be on parade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will begin at 3pm on Saturday. Three banners will be paraded into Durham Cathedral accompanied by brass and silver bands, to be blessed by the Bishop of Durham.

Read More Countdown to the Big Meeting; 9 photos to stir the memories

The banners, accompanied by North Skelton Band, the Durham Miners Association (DMA) Brass Band, and Stanhope Silver Band will parade from 2.30pm.

The banners to be blessed are Coxhoe Colliery; Hetton Lyons and Durham Aged Mineworkers Homes Association (DAMHA), celebrating its 125th anniversary.

'The seams of Durham's mining heritage run deep'

DAMHA will be accompanied by Stanhope Band, which is marking its 200th anniversary.

The parade of the banners in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the service, the Right Reverend James Jones, KBE, former Bishop of Liverpool and Chair of the Hillsborough Independent Panel, will preach the sermon.

Reverend Canon Michael Hampel, Acting Dean of Durham said: “The seams of the mining heritage of County Durham run deep within the sacred stones of Durham Cathedral and the Miners Festival Service is a highlight of the Cathedral’s year.

The Bishop of Durham blessing a banner at the 2022 service.

'We expect a packed Cathedral'

"We expect a packed Cathedral as we gather to celebrate an industry and a culture which helped make Durham the proud community which it is.”

Steve Gillan, the General Secretary of the Prison Officers Association will give an address on behalf of the Durham Miners Association.

Easington MP Grahame Morris will give the reading.

A tribute to his grandad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Jake Morris-Campbell, a writer from South Shields, will recite his poem 'Davy' as a tribute to his great-grandfather, who worked in Boldon and Westoe Collieries.

DMA Secretary Alan Mardghum said: "We are deeply proud that the immense contribution of our communities over many generations is celebrated each year in the magnificent setting of Durham Cathedral.

Alan Mardghum  DMA secretary and former miners and DMA lodge secretary at Wearmouth pit.

Get there in plenty of time

"Our thanks as ever to everyone at the cathedral for the work they do and for hosting this service that means so much to us all.”

The service is always very popular and people are advised to arrive in good time. Doors open at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will be live streamed on Durham Cathedral’s Facebook page.