Countdown to the Big Meeting; 9 photos to stir the memories

Almost here: Countdown to the Big Meeting with 9 photos from 2003

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Not long now until the streets of Durham will be packed. It's time for the Big Meeting.

There will be a mass exodus from Wearside as tens of thousands of people celebrate the 137th Gala on Saturday, July 8.

Sunderland and the surrounding area always turns out in force for one of the biggest events in the North East calendar - just as they did 20 years ago.

We've got faces from Monkwearmouth, Silksworth, South Hetton and New Herrington lodges in 2003.

Enjoy the nostalgic journey and to back this year's Big Meeting, visit the Durham Miners Association website.

Durham Big Meeting in 2003 - and Sunderland was out in force.

The Monkwearmouth Lodge was finely represented in 2003.

New Herrington Lodge head past the balcony of the County Hotel.

Silksworth Lodge banner bathed in the 2003 sunshine as it passes the Magdalene Steps.

