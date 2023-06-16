Revealed: Line-up of speakers for the 2023 Durham Miners Gala

The platform speakers for the 2023 Durham Miners Gala have been announced.

They include the general secretary of the TUC Paul Nowak, and the president of Britain's biggest civil service union Fran Heathcote.

The 137th Gala will be held on Saturday, July 8, with speeches on the racecourse starting at 1pm.

Colliery banners are carried through the city in Durham

The Durham Miners Association (DMA) organises the event and its general secretary Alan Mardghum will also be among the speakers.

Alan Mardghum  DMA secretary and former miners and DMA lodge secretary at Wearmouth pit.

Stephen Guy, chair of the DMA, will oversee proceedings He said: “We are proud to dedicate the 2023 Gala to all workers in struggle and to those organising to defend their communities from the policies of this cruel and incompetent government.

DMA chair Stephen Guy speaking to the Gala crowds in 2022.

“We urge everyone to rise up, join a union and join the fight for a better society for all.

The line-up in full

“All our platform speakers support those taking action in their workplaces and in their communities and I’m sure they will all inspire us to take up the task.”

The platform speakers will be:

• Paul Nowak, General Secretary, TUC

• Zarah Sultana MP

• Fran Heathcote, President, PCS

• Sarah Woolley, General Secretary, BFAWU

• Sara Bryson, Tyne & Wear Citizens Assembly

• Alan Mardghum, General Secretary, DMA,