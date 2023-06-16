News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Revealed: Line-up of speakers for the 2023 Durham Miners Gala

TUC general secretary in speaker line-up for the Big Meeting

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read

The platform speakers for the 2023 Durham Miners Gala have been announced.

They include the general secretary of the TUC Paul Nowak, and the president of Britain's biggest civil service union Fran Heathcote.

Most Popular

    'We are proud to dedicate the 2023 Gala to all workers in struggle'

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The 137th Gala will be held on Saturday, July 8, with speeches on the racecourse starting at 1pm.

    Colliery banners are carried through the city in DurhamColliery banners are carried through the city in Durham
    Colliery banners are carried through the city in Durham

    The Durham Miners Association (DMA) organises the event and its general secretary Alan Mardghum will also be among the speakers.

    Alan Mardghum  DMA secretary and former miners and DMA lodge secretary at Wearmouth pit.Alan Mardghum  DMA secretary and former miners and DMA lodge secretary at Wearmouth pit.
    Alan Mardghum  DMA secretary and former miners and DMA lodge secretary at Wearmouth pit.

    Stephen Guy, chair of the DMA, will oversee proceedings He said: We are proud to dedicate the 2023 Gala to all workers in struggle and to those organising to defend their communities from the policies of this cruel and incompetent government.

    DMA chair Stephen Guy speaking to the Gala crowds in 2022.DMA chair Stephen Guy speaking to the Gala crowds in 2022.
    DMA chair Stephen Guy speaking to the Gala crowds in 2022.

    “We urge everyone to rise up, join a union and join the fight for a better society for all.

    The line-up in full

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “All our platform speakers support those taking action in their workplaces and in their communities and I’m sure they will all inspire us to take up the task.”

    The platform speakers will be:

    • Paul Nowak, General Secretary, TUC

    • Zarah Sultana MP

    • Fran Heathcote, President, PCS

    • Sarah Woolley, General Secretary, BFAWU

    • Sara Bryson, Tyne & Wear Citizens Assembly

    • Alan Mardghum, General Secretary, DMA,

    More information on Gala day arrangements is available here.

    Related topics:DurhamWorkers