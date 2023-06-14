Arrangements for the 2023 Durham Miners Gala have been confirmed.

And as always, the Big Meeting promises to be a packed event which will draw in hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Road closures from 4am

The 137th Gala will be held on Saturday, July 8.

Most Popular

Dave Anderson, left, chair of the Friends of Durham Miners Gala, with Alan Mardghum  Durham Miners Association Secretary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures will start from 4am for preparations for the Gala to parade through the city’s streets.

Redevelopment of the city’s bus station means that the Gala cannot parade down the traditional North Road route this year.

A change of route for some marchers

Framwellgate Waterside will be used for groups who would traditionally use North Road. No other groups or Gala routes are affected.

The organisers - Durham Miners Association (DMA) - also stated that Redhills, Durham Miners Hall, is closed for refurbishment and cannot be used as a meeting point for any groups.

Durham racecourse during the Gala speeches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a slight adjustment to arrangements, new coach parking bays will be in place along Framwellgate Waterside and should be used for dropping off groups, who can then walk around to form up at the bottom of North Road.

Planning happens all year round

Stewards and traffic marshals will be in place to assist. Coaches can then park at Sidegate car park, the designated coach parking area for Gala.

Read More Countdown to the Big Meeting; 9 photos to stir the memories

Later in the day, groups can return to their coaches along Framwellgate Waterside, where coach bays will be provided.

DMA Secretary Alan Mardghum said: “The thanks of the DMA goes to everyone at Durham County Council and the emergency services who work with us year round to help us ensure the Gala is as safe as possible. The safety of everyone who attends the Gala is our first priority.

Alan Mardghum  DMA secretary and former miners and DMA lodge secretary at Wearmouth pit.

'Looking forward to seeing everyone again'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge everyone who is joining us on the day, either as participants or spectators to co-operate with our staff, stewards and partners working on the day.

“We look forward to seeing everyone again in Durham on the second Saturday in July.”

The city centre will be closed to traffic from 5am on Gala day. Visitors are encouraged to use the three large park and ride facilities at Sniperley, Howlands Farm and Belmont.

Coaches will be able to park at Sidegate car park or Belmont park and ride.

Timetable for banners, speeches and Cathedral service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banner groups are expected to arrive in the city from 8am. The speeches will begin on the Racecourse at 1pm. The DMA will announce the 2023 Gala speakers in the coming days.

A lodge banner sets off to the Durham Miners Gala in 1993.

The Miners Festival Service at Durham Cathedral will begin at 3pm and full details will be announced soon.