Durham Miners Gala 2023: Everything you need to know about this year's Big Meeting
Arrangements for the 2023 Durham Miners Gala have been confirmed.
And as always, the Big Meeting promises to be a packed event which will draw in hundreds of thousands of visitors.
Road closures from 4am
The 137th Gala will be held on Saturday, July 8.
Road closures will start from 4am for preparations for the Gala to parade through the city’s streets.
Redevelopment of the city’s bus station means that the Gala cannot parade down the traditional North Road route this year.
A change of route for some marchers
Framwellgate Waterside will be used for groups who would traditionally use North Road. No other groups or Gala routes are affected.
The organisers - Durham Miners Association (DMA) - also stated that Redhills, Durham Miners Hall, is closed for refurbishment and cannot be used as a meeting point for any groups.
In a slight adjustment to arrangements, new coach parking bays will be in place along Framwellgate Waterside and should be used for dropping off groups, who can then walk around to form up at the bottom of North Road.
Planning happens all year round
Stewards and traffic marshals will be in place to assist. Coaches can then park at Sidegate car park, the designated coach parking area for Gala.
Later in the day, groups can return to their coaches along Framwellgate Waterside, where coach bays will be provided.
DMA Secretary Alan Mardghum said: “The thanks of the DMA goes to everyone at Durham County Council and the emergency services who work with us year round to help us ensure the Gala is as safe as possible. The safety of everyone who attends the Gala is our first priority.
'Looking forward to seeing everyone again'
“I urge everyone who is joining us on the day, either as participants or spectators to co-operate with our staff, stewards and partners working on the day.
“We look forward to seeing everyone again in Durham on the second Saturday in July.”
The city centre will be closed to traffic from 5am on Gala day. Visitors are encouraged to use the three large park and ride facilities at Sniperley, Howlands Farm and Belmont.
Coaches will be able to park at Sidegate car park or Belmont park and ride.
Timetable for banners, speeches and Cathedral service
Banner groups are expected to arrive in the city from 8am. The speeches will begin on the Racecourse at 1pm. The DMA will announce the 2023 Gala speakers in the coming days.
The Miners Festival Service at Durham Cathedral will begin at 3pm and full details will be announced soon.
For those who wish to stay over, the official Gala campsite is available at Houghall Campus just a short walk from the festivities