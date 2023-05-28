A new Sunderland Echo film released today has paid tribute to the Durham Miners Gala.

'Defiance and Celebration' has special significance for Wearside.

30 years since Wearmouth pit closed

It is 30 years this year since Wearmouth pit shut forever. It was the last of the collieries in the once mighty County Durham coalfield.

But the memories live on through the Durham Miners Gala - also known as the 'Big Meeting' - which is one of the biggest events on the North East social calendar.

The Sunderland Echo has interviewed two of the 'Big Meeting's' most influential figures.

Dave Anderson, left, chair of the Friends of Durham Miners Gala, with Alan Mardghum  Durham Miners Association Secretary.

'I remember when the pit closed like it was yesterday'

Dave Anderson is the chair of the Friends of Durham Miners Gala, former MP for Blaydon, and a miner at Eppleton Colliery, Hetton.

Alan Mardghum is the Durham Miners Association secretary. He was also a former miners and DMA lodge secretary at Wearmouth pit.

Alan Mardghum  DMA secretary and former miners and DMA lodge secretary at Wearmouth pit.

'I can remember when the pit closed as if it was yesterday,' said Alan. 'It was the end of 167 years of coal mining at Wearmouth.

"But the Gala is everything that is positive about coal mining communities. The communities have suffered dreadfully over many years, going back to the 60s when they started the pit closure programme.

"The fact that the Durham Miners Gala is still there, defies all logic. It really does."

'If it doesn't bring tears to your eyes, you shouldn't be here'

Dave hailed the 'Big Meeting' as 'really special' and told of his most stirring memories of it in his younger days.

Dave Anderson.

"Standing in Silver Street where the road narrows and you hear the first note of the trumpets. If it doesn't bring tears to your eyes, you shouldn't be there."

The Gala attracts visitors from all over the world and Dave added: 'It has something for everyone'.

Gobsmacking crowds on Gala day

'Last year was the first proper Gala after Covid. There were 200,000 people which was gobsmacking,' he added.

Alan, meanwhile, urged people to keep making donations to Marras - the Friends of Durham Miners' Gala - whose backing and funding ensures the event continues.

The 137th Durham Miners Gala will take place on Saturday, July 8.

The Monkwearmouth Lodge going past the County Hotel in 2003.

Give your backing to ensure the Gala continues

Hosted by the Durham Miners’ Association since 1871, The Big Meeting has been praised as a vibrant carnival of hope and unity.

We will have more on the Marras and the 'Big Meeting' in the weeks to come.

