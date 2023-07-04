News you can trust since 1873
Famous faces at Durham Miners' Gala over the years, from Attlee to Corbyn

Attlee, Callaghan, Wilson, Corbyn: 12 of the famous faces to have graced the Big Meeting

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:41 BST

The countdown is on. The colour, the spectacle, the emotion of the Durham Miners Gala returns in a matter of days.

The Big Meeting is back on Saturday, July 8, and this year's speakers have already been announced.

They will follow a long line of illustrious VIPs including Labour leaders as well as union officials.

Harold Wilson, James Callaghan, Neil Kinnock, Jeremy Corbyn and more have been part of its history.

As we get ready to enjoy another weekend of banners, bands, entertainment and more, here's a look at the faces you will recognise from Galas of the past - all recorded in the Sunderland Echo archives.

Senior political figures have spoken at the Gala over the decades. Here are a selection of them.

Clement Attlee, then leader of the Labour Party, speaking at Durham Miners' Gala in July 1938.

Labour Party leader Hugh Gaitskell and other guests and speakers on the balcony of the County Hotel.

George Brown, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, gives a thumbs up to the crowds below at Durham Miners' Gala in 1962. Next to him leaning on the balcony was Anthony Wedgewood Benn.

