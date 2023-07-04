Attlee, Callaghan, Wilson, Corbyn: 12 of the famous faces to have graced the Big Meeting

The countdown is on. The colour, the spectacle, the emotion of the Durham Miners Gala returns in a matter of days.

The Big Meeting is back on Saturday, July 8, and this year's speakers have already been announced.

They will follow a long line of illustrious VIPs including Labour leaders as well as union officials.

Harold Wilson, James Callaghan, Neil Kinnock, Jeremy Corbyn and more have been part of its history.

As we get ready to enjoy another weekend of banners, bands, entertainment and more, here's a look at the faces you will recognise from Galas of the past - all recorded in the Sunderland Echo archives.

2 . Clement Attlee, then leader of the Labour Party, speaking at Durham Miners' Gala in July 1938. Clement Attlee, then leader of the Labour Party, speaking at Durham Miners' Gala in July 1938. Photo Sales

3 . Labour Party leader Hugh Gaitskell and other guests and speakers on the balcony of the County Hotel in 1958. Labour Party leader Hugh Gaitskell and other guests and speakers on the balcony of the County Hotel. Photo Sales

4 . George Brown, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, gives a thumbs up to the crowds below at Durham Miners' Gala in 1962. Next to him leaning on the balcony was Anthony Wedgewood Benn. George Brown, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, gives a thumbs up to the crowds below at Durham Miners' Gala in 1962. Next to him leaning on the balcony was Anthony Wedgewood Benn. Photo Sales

