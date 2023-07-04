Famous faces at Durham Miners' Gala over the years, from Attlee to Corbyn
Attlee, Callaghan, Wilson, Corbyn: 12 of the famous faces to have graced the Big Meeting
The countdown is on. The colour, the spectacle, the emotion of the Durham Miners Gala returns in a matter of days.
The Big Meeting is back on Saturday, July 8, and this year's speakers have already been announced.
They will follow a long line of illustrious VIPs including Labour leaders as well as union officials.
Harold Wilson, James Callaghan, Neil Kinnock, Jeremy Corbyn and more have been part of its history.
As we get ready to enjoy another weekend of banners, bands, entertainment and more, here's a look at the faces you will recognise from Galas of the past - all recorded in the Sunderland Echo archives.