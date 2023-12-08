News you can trust since 1873
Pictures from the pit: Nine photos of the workers who made Wearmouth Colliery tick

From the pit ponies to the coalface and days out for ex-miners

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT

A day of mixed emotions has dawned for thousands of Wearside people.

It was 30 years ago in December 1993 when the last shift clocked off at Wearmouth Colliery.

But let's recognise those who gave their best years there.

Whether they were on the coalface or in the offices, they are remembered in our Echo archive photo collection.

Pictures from the heart of Sunderland industry up to 1993.

1. Faces from the coalfield

Cyril Stevenson (left) with Happy and Frank Varty with Andy, as the last two ponies leave Wearmouth Colliery for retirement in 1970.

2. Last day for the ponies

The colliery's generous workers thought of others. In 1980, they raised money for an operating microscope at Sunderland Hospital. Here is George Semens (right) chairman of the Wearmouth Colliery Mechanics' Association, presenting a cheque for £536 to Mr John Bowskill, Sector Administrator at Sunderland Dist Hospital.

3. Thinking of others

A big day for the town's ex-miners as 464 people set off on Wearmouth Colliery's annual trip in 1980. Ten coach loads left Wallace Street for the outing to Gretna Green and Dumfries.

4. Off for a day trip

