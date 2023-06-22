Can you believe it. A year has already past since we launched the Wearside Echoes newsletter and what a year it has been. Each month, we send you a fact-filled (and free) newsletter which tells you all about the features you can find as part of the Echo’s retro coverage online and on our Facebook community here.

Since June 2022, we have shared many wonderful stories about Sunderland's past. And, as a birthday treat from us to you, here are 12 of the features you loved the most to enjoy once more - or, if you’re a newer readers, see for the first time.

Nine curious Sunderland traditions including the ceremony of handing out ‘Dame Dorothy's Dole’. It is a tradition dating back to 1699 following a bequest by Dame Dorothy Williamson upon her death to bequeath a yearly sum to charity.

The new film ‘Reliving The Fairytale’ – our 44-minute tribute to fans’ memories of Sunderland’s FA Cup win 50 years ago - was released by the Sunderland Echo in May 2023.

Reliving The Fairytale: The Sunderland Echo film about SAFC's 1973 heroics through the eyes of the fans.

Tackling a fire after an air raid in St George's Square in 1943.

In December 2022, we went all creative for Christmas with a ride on Santa's sleigh around the grottos of Sunderland's past. See if you can spot some of your favourite places in our special video.

Liverpool House was one of the places that Santa visited on our virtual sleigh ride last Christmas.

Our link-up with the North East Film Archive (NEFA) has been a thrilling new section of the Echo’s retro coverage. And last November, NEFA shared a cine clip with us - showing Brian Clough in action in one of his last matches for Sunderland in 1962.

Brian Clough in action for Sunderland in 1962.

As we celebrate a year of our retro newsletter, we have to say hats off to Kathrine Taylor. The TikTok sensation, who posts as North East Nostalgic, has been a real gem in joining our team of Wearside Echoes contributors. You loved her story about Sunderland's spookiest ghosts.

To mark the new academic year last September, we looked at your little ones on their first day at school. It was a must-read if you went to Simpson Street or Southmoor, Thornhill or Thorney Close.

Fun on the fairground rides at Seaburn in 1966. Picture: North East Film Archive

Also last summer, we brought out the retro shopper in you with a cine clip from the 1970s, showing famous Sunderland stores including C&A and Jacob Clark's. And in another great piece of footage, we were back in the 1950s, the last trams were riding the streets of Wearside. We shared it on cine film, thanks to the help of the North East Film Archive.

A Sunderland tram in the 1950s.