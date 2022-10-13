That’s the question from TikTok star Kathrine Taylor – who posts as North East Nostalgic on social media – in her latest video clip, just in time for spooky season.

Kathrine is a new addition to our Wearside Echoes team. She made her debut on our page last month with her memories of the Chipper Club, calling for Echo readers to join the conversation too.

And she is back again for October with a topical look at some of Sunderland’s ghosts ahead of Halloween.

Hylton Castle, pictured in 1951.

Tune in to the video attached to this story to learn more about Spottee the Bandit and the spook said to be haunting Hylton Castle, the city landmark which dates back to just after the Norman Conquest.

Do you know how Spottee the Bandit earned his name or the origins of The Cauld Lad? With Fright Night around the corner, this clip tells you more and gets you in the mood for a good scare!

Sunderland-born Kathrine will be bringing us a regular dose of nostalgia from across Wearside with more of her viral TikTop clips.

TikTok star Kathrine Taylor, who posts on the social media platform as North East Nostalgic.

North East Nostalgic already has more than 300,000 followers at time of writing, with the account focusing on bringing history to life in Sunderland and elsewhere across the North East.

Kathrine has teamed up with Wearside Echoes to share even more memories - and hear yours too!