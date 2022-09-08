TikTok sensation North East Nostalgic brings new view on Sunderland's memories with retro video clips
Let’s welcome our newest Wearside Echoes star!
Sunderland-born Kathrine Taylor will be bringing us a healthy dose of nostalgia from across Wearside – but with a difference.
She produces short video clips on her TikTok account North East Nostalgic;dedicated to the area’s past.
Her quirky posts include a U-boat which was shipwrecked off Roker Pier and one about her Nana Flora.
North East Nostalgic already has more than three million views. The account has also amassed almost 90,000 likes in less than a year, at time of writing..
She’s teamed up with Wearside Echoes to share even more memories - and hear yours.
Let’s start with a video she made for our readers – and it’s all about being a member of the Echo’s Chipper Club.
Watch out for more from Kathrine on our Retro page, and in our free Wearside Echoes newsletter each month– click here to sign up!
In the meantime, here are a few words from our newest star.
“Hi! I'm Kathrine and I'm the face behind North East Nostalgic on TikTok and on Instagram.
“Being a part of the Chipper Club was a right of passage for most Mackems, especially with the Sunderland Echo being the newspaper that everyone reads.
“I remember receiving my Chipper badge in the post and thinking it was the best thing ever! I was also always looking at the newspaper each year to see if my birthday and name were in there.
“What were your memories of being in the Chipper Club?”
Check out Kathrine’s TikTok and Instagram accounts by searching ‘North East Nostalgic’ and join the Chipper Club chat on our Facebook group.