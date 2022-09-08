Sunderland-born Kathrine Taylor will be bringing us a healthy dose of nostalgia from across Wearside – but with a difference.

She produces short video clips on her TikTok account North East Nostalgic;dedicated to the area’s past.

Kathrine Taylor who has teamed up with Wearside Echoes to share her own brand of nostalgia.

North East Nostalgic already has more than three million views. The account has also amassed almost 90,000 likes in less than a year, at time of writing..

She’s teamed up with Wearside Echoes to share even more memories - and hear yours.

Let’s start with a video she made for our readers – and it’s all about being a member of the Echo’s Chipper Club.

In the meantime, here are a few words from our newest star.

“Hi! I'm Kathrine and I'm the face behind North East Nostalgic on TikTok and on Instagram.

“Being a part of the Chipper Club was a right of passage for most Mackems, especially with the Sunderland Echo being the newspaper that everyone reads.

TikTok star Kathrine Taylor who has shared her memories of being in the Chipper Club.

“I remember receiving my Chipper badge in the post and thinking it was the best thing ever! I was also always looking at the newspaper each year to see if my birthday and name were in there.

“What were your memories of being in the Chipper Club?”

A Chipper Club party at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1992. What are your memories of being in the gang?