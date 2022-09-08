News you can trust since 1873
TikTok sensation North East Nostalgic brings new view on Sunderland's memories with retro video clips

Let’s welcome our newest Wearside Echoes star!

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:11 am

Sunderland-born Kathrine Taylor will be bringing us a healthy dose of nostalgia from across Wearside – but with a difference.

She produces short video clips on her TikTok account North East Nostalgic;dedicated to the area’s past.

Her quirky posts include a U-boat which was shipwrecked off Roker Pier and one about her Nana Flora.

Kathrine Taylor who has teamed up with Wearside Echoes to share her own brand of nostalgia.

North East Nostalgic already has more than three million views. The account has also amassed almost 90,000 likes in less than a year, at time of writing..

She’s teamed up with Wearside Echoes to share even more memories - and hear yours.

Let’s start with a video she made for our readers – and it’s all about being a member of the Echo’s Chipper Club.

Watch out for more from Kathrine on our Retro page, and in our free Wearside Echoes newsletter each month– click here to sign up!

Kathrine Taylor who is sharing Sunderland's past with a new audience.

In the meantime, here are a few words from our newest star.

Were you a Chipper Club member? Here's 23 reminders of the great fun you had

“Hi! I'm Kathrine and I'm the face behind North East Nostalgic on TikTok and on Instagram.

“Being a part of the Chipper Club was a right of passage for most Mackems, especially with the Sunderland Echo being the newspaper that everyone reads.

TikTok star Kathrine Taylor who has shared her memories of being in the Chipper Club.

“I remember receiving my Chipper badge in the post and thinking it was the best thing ever! I was also always looking at the newspaper each year to see if my birthday and name were in there.

“What were your memories of being in the Chipper Club?”

Check out Kathrine’s TikTok and Instagram accounts by searching ‘North East Nostalgic’ and join the Chipper Club chat on our Facebook group.

Kathrine Taylor.
A Chipper Club party at Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1992. What are your memories of being in the gang?
Kathrine has shared her memories of being in the Chipper Club - what are yours?
