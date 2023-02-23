This week marks five years since the UK was battered by the winter storm dubbed ‘the Beast from the East’.

Sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall lasted for more than a week from the end of February 2018, with Sunderland feeling the chill along with the rest of the North East region.

And the Beast had a huge impact elsewhere in the country, with the lowest temperature (−14.2°C) recorded in Faversham, Kent. Meanwhile, the greatest snowfall (22 inches) happened in Gloucestershire.

As we cast our minds back to the freezing weather of 2018, Wearside Echoes has taken a trip back to some of Sunderland’s coldest winters of years gone by. Snow was piled high on the streets, and there was a real community effort to keeps paths and roads clear.

1 . Working on A tram heads through Sunderland town centre in a February 1941 snowstorm.

2 . Piled high Snow drifts which were almost as tall as the houses in Guisborough Street in 1947. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

3 . Freezing temperatures Sunderland went 18 days without daylight in 1947. This scene shows people braving a blizzard in Fawcett Street. Hardy souls!

4 . Keeping things moving An excavator tackles the huge build-up of snow in 1947.