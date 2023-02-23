News you can trust since 1873
Beast from the East: Some of Sunderland's coldest winters as city marks five years since major winter storm

This week marks five years since the UK was battered by the winter storm dubbed ‘the Beast from the East’.

By Debra Fox
2 minutes ago

Sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall lasted for more than a week from the end of February 2018, with Sunderland feeling the chill along with the rest of the North East region.

And the Beast had a huge impact elsewhere in the country, with the lowest temperature (−14.2°C) recorded in Faversham, Kent. Meanwhile, the greatest snowfall (22 inches) happened in Gloucestershire.

As we cast our minds back to the freezing weather of 2018, Wearside Echoes has taken a trip back to some of Sunderland’s coldest winters of years gone by. Snow was piled high on the streets, and there was a real community effort to keeps paths and roads clear.

As we cast our minds back to the freezing weather of 2018, Wearside Echoes has taken a trip back to some of Sunderland's coldest winters of years gone by. Snow was piled high on the streets, and there was a real community effort to keeps paths and roads clear.

1. Working on

A tram heads through Sunderland town centre in a February 1941 snowstorm.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Piled high

Snow drifts which were almost as tall as the houses in Guisborough Street in 1947. Picture: Bill Hawkins.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

3. Freezing temperatures

Sunderland went 18 days without daylight in 1947. This scene shows people braving a blizzard in Fawcett Street. Hardy souls!

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Keeping things moving

An excavator tackles the huge build-up of snow in 1947.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

