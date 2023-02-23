Beast from the East: Some of Sunderland's coldest winters as city marks five years since major winter storm
This week marks five years since the UK was battered by the winter storm dubbed ‘the Beast from the East’.
Sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall lasted for more than a week from the end of February 2018, with Sunderland feeling the chill along with the rest of the North East region.
And the Beast had a huge impact elsewhere in the country, with the lowest temperature (−14.2°C) recorded in Faversham, Kent. Meanwhile, the greatest snowfall (22 inches) happened in Gloucestershire.
As we cast our minds back to the freezing weather of 2018, Wearside Echoes has taken a trip back to some of Sunderland’s coldest winters of years gone by. Snow was piled high on the streets, and there was a real community effort to keeps paths and roads clear.
