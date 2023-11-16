13 of the best installations at Lumiere from over the years
Durham in a completely different light
Durham is being shown at its brilliant best with the return of Lumiere.
The festival is back for another four nights of stunning artwork for the public to enjoy up to November 19, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
It brings back memories of these unforgettable displays from Lumiere, starting in 2009.
You might remember the flooded phone box, the globe or the illuminated plastic bags.
Enjoy the Echo archive memories as you get ready to savour some more wonderful scenes this year.
