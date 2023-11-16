News you can trust since 1873
13 of the best installations at Lumiere from over the years

Durham in a completely different light

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Nov 2023, 16:50 GMT

Durham is being shown at its brilliant best with the return of Lumiere.

The festival is back for another four nights of stunning artwork for the public to enjoy up to November 19, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It brings back memories of these unforgettable displays from Lumiere, starting in 2009.

You might remember the flooded phone box, the globe or the illuminated plastic bags.

Enjoy the Echo archive memories as you get ready to savour some more wonderful scenes this year.

This is just a small selection of Lumiere scenes from the last 14 years. Share your own favourite and get in touch.

1. A show to remember

Faces on the walls of the Market Square buildings were a feature of the very festival Lumiere festival in 2009.

2. When it all began

Durham Cathedral looking stunning in 2011.

3. Awesome in 2011

You might remember this brilliant display from 2013.

4. An aquarium with a difference

