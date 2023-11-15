From thousands of pulsating lights beating at the heart of Durham Cathedral to a rainbow across the River Wear, Lumiere is back with four nights of awe-inspiring artworks.
The bi-annual light festival returns from November 16-19, from 4.30pm-11pm each night, and we went along for a preview to see what North East crowds can expect.
1. Simply stunning
Illuminated Bottle Rack by Ai Weiwei sees an incredible chandelier installed in the cathedral's Chapter House. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. A kaleidoscope of colour
Hurts So Good by Chila Burman at Market Place. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Cathedral magic
Liquid geometry by Javier Riera features a series of three-dimensional projections on Palace Green. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Interactive fun
Pulse Topology by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer at Durham Cathedral responds to visitor's pulses. Photo: Stu Norton