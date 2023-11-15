News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Lumiere 2023 in DurhamLumiere 2023 in Durham
Lumiere 2023 in Durham

14 stunning pictures of Lumiere as it returns to light up Durham

From thousands of pulsating lights beating at the heart of Durham Cathedral to a rainbow across the River Wear, Lumiere is back with four nights of awe-inspiring artworks.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 15th Nov 2023, 20:48 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 20:57 GMT

The bi-annual light festival returns from November 16-19, from 4.30pm-11pm each night, and we went along for a preview to see what North East crowds can expect.

Illuminated Bottle Rack by Ai Weiwei sees an incredible chandelier installed in the cathedral's Chapter House.

1. Simply stunning

Illuminated Bottle Rack by Ai Weiwei sees an incredible chandelier installed in the cathedral's Chapter House. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Hurts So Good by Chila Burman at Market Place.

2. A kaleidoscope of colour

Hurts So Good by Chila Burman at Market Place. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Liquid geometry by Javier Riera features a series of three-dimensional projections on Palace Green.

3. Cathedral magic

Liquid geometry by Javier Riera features a series of three-dimensional projections on Palace Green. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Pulse Topology by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer at Durham Cathedral responds to visitor's pulses.

4. Interactive fun

Pulse Topology by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer at Durham Cathedral responds to visitor's pulses. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DurhamRiver WearDurham CathedralNorth East