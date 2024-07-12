Sunderland venues confirmed for National Gallery Art Road Trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five Wearside venues for November’s National Gallery’s Art Road Trip have been confirmed.

National Gallery

The Cultural Spring, which works to increase engagement in the arts and culture across Sunderland and South Tyneside, is among 18 organisations hosting the road trip; a year-long programme of learning activities and events to celebrate creativity and the arts, in a travelling art studio.

The gallery’s bicentennial initiative aims for 200 creative public engagements working with 40,000 people, bringing art and ideas inspired by the its incredible collection to the heart of their communities.

The road trip arrives with an art studio on wheels full of high-quality art materials, ideas and creativity.

The gallery’s Learning team has worked with The Cultural Spring, developing a two-week programme to suit Sunderland communities.

The programme is designed to reach people and places who otherwise would not have ready access to art, with the aim of introducing new audiences to art, the National Gallery and to local creative opportunities.

Sunderland's venues are: Wednesday, November 13, Grace House; Thursday, November 14, Grindon Community Church Project; Friday, November 15, Washington Millennium Centre; Saturday, November 16, Box Youth Project; Sunday, November 17 at 17Nineteen.

There are also five venues in South Tyneside, including East Boldon Junior School on Thursday, November 21.

Earlier this year The Cultural Spring took 15 Community Champions and venue organisers from across Sunderland and South Tyneside to meet the Gallery’s Learning team at its Trafalgar Square home in London.

The group was given a tour of the National Gallery’s collection. Each member took an object with them which had a personal story behind it, and which they then had to link to a painting they’d seen at the National Gallery.

Art Road Trip also includes opportunities for schools to participate in the gallery’s flagship programmes for school-age children; Take One Picture, Articulation and its digital initiative, Keeper of Paintings, building a lasting legacy with local communities.

Karen Quigley, Washington Millennium Centre manager, said: “We are very excited to be working with The Cultural Spring hosting the Art Road Trip.

“Our local community loves getting involved in arts projects and we look forward to the outcomes of the Art Road Trip.”

To find out more visit the Road Trip website.