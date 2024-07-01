Washington on film as cine footage captures the pit, Princess Anne, Nissan and US President Jimmy Carter
A special day of film showings has been lined up and each of them shows a part of the town’s past.
The packed itinerary is planned at the Arts Centre in Washington on July 10, by the North East Film Archive.
The day Princess Anne came to town
One of the films is called Washington Tomorrow and it shows how the town looked in 1966.
Another called Washington Way includes the opening of the Galleries shopping centre by Princess Anne in 1975.
Welcome, Mr President
There’s footage of President Jimmy Carter’s historic 1977 visit and the launch of the very first Bluebird from the assembly line at Nissan’s car plant.
You can see it all at a film event with a difference on Wednesday, July 10.
There will be showings at 1pm and 7pm and tickets are £3, £5 or £7 on a ‘pay as you feel’ system.
‘Delighted’ to be coming back
Washington On Film was first shown in 2014 and Graham Relton, Archive Manager at the North East Film Archive said: “I can’t believe it is ten years since we 300 people packed into the Biddick School Hall to enjoy the original ‘Washington on Film’ screening.
“We’re delighted to be bringing this popular screening back to the town with our friends at Arts Centre.
“Whether you came last time or want to experience this moving image journey for the first time, I’d encourage you to grab a ticket soon, they’re selling out fast.
Previously unseen footage is included
“This specially curated film show is full of nostalgic footage that represents the people, history and local identity of the town, and we’re also pleased to share some previously unseen footage from the North East Film Archive vaults.
“Who knows – you might even spot a familiar face!”
For tickets and more details, visit https://sunderlandculture.org.uk/events/washington-on-film-heritage-reels-washington-60-special/
