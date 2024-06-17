Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The story of Elvis Presley saving hundreds of factory jobs, a craft fair, a special musical reunion and film screenings all feature in celebrations of Washington’s 60th anniversary of becoming a new town.

Arts Centre Washington (ACW) has a series of activities and events in July and August to mark the beginning of new town status in 1964.

The programme starts with a free retrospective exhibition from artist Tony Erskine; appointed graphic designer to Washington Development Corporation in 1968 and heavily involved in campaigns to promote the new town. It runs until Saturday, July 6.

July 6 sees an Art Mart; a summer craft and makers fair with a 1960s feel

Thursday, July 11 sees Washington: Fact, Fiction and Folklore; a free exhibition running until Saturday, September 7. The exhibition takes its name from a book by Fred Hill, a local historian who played a key role in saving Washington Old Hall.

Writers were invited to submit stories about Washington’s past, and the exhibition incorporates the work of visual artists in response to the stories.

A reunion of the legendary Davy Lamp Folk Club on Saturday, July 13 is already sold out.

On Wednesday, July 17 is Elvis on Tour, a talk with Gordon Minto, an expert on the King. Gordon will talk about Elvis Presley’s importance to the RCA record factory, based in Washington in the 1970s.

Before the talk is a screening of the 1972 documentary Elvis on Tour. Tickets for the talk are £4. It starts at 1.30pm.

A talk on The Beatles is at ACW on Wednesday, July 31 at 1.30pm. Historian Sharon Vincent gives the informative talk. Tickets are £4.

There are three films: Washington on Film, The Miners’ Hymns, which includes a performance by Durham Miners’ Band and folk icon Bill Elliott; and Disney’s Sword in the Stone, after which youngsters can make swords and wands with artist Georgia Hill. Check website for details.

The Davy Lamp Folk Club. | 3rd party

Finally is Mr Drayton’s Record Player. Join music expert and former BBC producer and presenter Steve Drayton to explore some of the finest albums from RCA Records' back catalogue.