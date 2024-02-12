Marking 50 years since 'canny lass' Princess Anne opened The Galleries in Washington
How time flies.
It is 50 years since thousands of people lined the route from Sunderland Airport to Washington to give an enthusiastic welcome to Princess Anne, who was making her first visit.
She's a 'canny lass' according to the locals
She was in town in 1974 to officially open The Galleries, the new shopping centre serving the New Town.
And for those who waited at The Galleries, there was the additional thrill of chatting with the princess.
Despite security there was plenty of room for the informality.
A walkabout in the central park
The Princess was pronounced “a canny lass” by several shoppers in the crowd.
Permanent reminders of her visit soon appeared in Washington.
One was the plaque unveiled by the Princess at The Galleries, and another was the central park in Washington, which was to be known as the Princess Anne Park.
News of the new name for the park came in a surprise announcement by the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, at the luncheon in Washington Old Hall which followed the town centre visit.
After unveiling the plaque, the Royal party walked past the Woolco building and cross the footbridge to the sports centre.
The manager conducted the Princess through the building.
