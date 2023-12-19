B&M confirms opening date for new branch in former Wilko store at The Galleries, Washington
Discount retail chain B&M has announced the opening date for its planned new store in The Galleries.
The firm says it is creating 25 new jobs as it moves in to the former Wilko store in the Washington shopping centre.
Now the firm has revealed the new store will open its doors at 8am on Friday, January 26, after a 'comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme' of the unit.
A spokesperson for B&M said customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for bargain prices, including a range of food, drink and pet food.
There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and more.
They added: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door.”
Speaking in October, Simon Eatough, director for landlord and tenant at LCP, part of M Core, which owns and manages the shopping centre, said: “We know Wilko’s closure left a big hole for our shoppers, so we’re thrilled that B&M, a significant national brand, earmarked the Galleries for one of the stores it wanted to take over.
“It’s great news for the local community, who value having a wide range of retailers locally, and with eight tenants signing up this year, including Deichmann and Select, it’s been a great 12 months for The Galleries and we’re excited by other developments in the pipeline.”
The Galleries, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, has seen a significant rise in the number of shoppers this year, with August 2023 having a record-breaking summer at 2.1 million. October saw a 16% increase in footfall on the previous year at 1.94 million shoppers.