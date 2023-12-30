News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures showing life in Sunderland in 1994, when Pzazz, Princess Anne and Tony Blair made headlines in the city

It was 30 years ago but these scenes should bring back memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Dec 2023, 03:43 GMT

Cast your minds back 30 years when all this was happening.

Images from 1994 have been preserved in the Sunderland Echo highlights and here are some of them.

We had a visit from Princess Anne, Tony Blair was touring a new fire brigade HQ and Dave Stewart was passing on his musical expertise.

Intrigued? Here's more.

All these people were in the Sunderland Echo headlines 30 years ago.

1. Here are the headlines

Nissan toasted its success after winning a Queen's Award for Export in April 1994.

2. Top work at Nissan

Eurythmics star Dave Stewart took a 1994 musical masterclass at Sunderland University, where he received an honorary fellowship a year earlier.

3. A masterclass from Dave

Princess Anne was a visitor to Tunstall School in May 1994.

4. A royal welcome

