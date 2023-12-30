Nine pictures showing life in Sunderland in 1994, when Pzazz, Princess Anne and Tony Blair made headlines in the city
It was 30 years ago but these scenes should bring back memories
Cast your minds back 30 years when all this was happening.
Images from 1994 have been preserved in the Sunderland Echo highlights and here are some of them.
We had a visit from Princess Anne, Tony Blair was touring a new fire brigade HQ and Dave Stewart was passing on his musical expertise.
Intrigued? Here's more.
1 / 3