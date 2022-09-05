The day has arrived when the name of the new Prime Minister was being announced.

But who remembers when these famous faces visited our region? Did you meet Gordon Brown at the National Glass Centre in 2010, David Cameron at the Sunderland College campus in Shiney Row in 2009,or Tony Blair in Durham in 2005?

How about Edward Heath near Union Street in 1966, or Harold Wilson in Washington in 1970.

Some had yet to come to power when they visited the North East and others had already enjoyed their term of office.

Have a look through our line-up of leaders and see how many of these scenes you remember.

1. Boris in Sunderland Boris Johnson was greeted by University of Sunderland Vice Chancellor Sir David Bell and National Glass Centre director Keith Merrin (left) when he visited Wearside in 2020. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Pictured in Washington Harold Wilson visited Washington in April 1970. Did you meet him? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. A reminder from Shiney Row David Cameron got a chance to talk to students when he visited the City of Sunderland College in Shiney Row in 2009. Photo: KB Photo Sales

4. Back to 1959 Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan was pictured in Sunderland in January 1959. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales