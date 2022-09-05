News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Memories of PMs in our neighbourhood.
Memories of PMs in our neighbourhood.

Nine pictures of Prime Ministers on visits to Sunderland and County Durham over the years

From Blair to Cameron and Wilson to Heath – Wearside and County Durham has welcomed them all over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:24 pm

The day has arrived when the name of the new Prime Minister was being announced.

But who remembers when these famous faces visited our region? Did you meet Gordon Brown at the National Glass Centre in 2010, David Cameron at the Sunderland College campus in Shiney Row in 2009,or Tony Blair in Durham in 2005?

How about Edward Heath near Union Street in 1966, or Harold Wilson in Washington in 1970.

Some had yet to come to power when they visited the North East and others had already enjoyed their term of office.

Have a look through our line-up of leaders and see how many of these scenes you remember.

1. Boris in Sunderland

Boris Johnson was greeted by University of Sunderland Vice Chancellor Sir David Bell and National Glass Centre director Keith Merrin (left) when he visited Wearside in 2020.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. Pictured in Washington

Harold Wilson visited Washington in April 1970. Did you meet him?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. A reminder from Shiney Row

David Cameron got a chance to talk to students when he visited the City of Sunderland College in Shiney Row in 2009.

Photo: KB

Photo Sales

4. Back to 1959

Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan was pictured in Sunderland in January 1959.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
County DurhamSunderlandDavid CameronTony BlairPrime Minister
Next Page
Page 1 of 3