Nine pictures of Prime Ministers on visits to Sunderland and County Durham over the years
From Blair to Cameron and Wilson to Heath – Wearside and County Durham has welcomed them all over the years.
The day has arrived when the name of the new Prime Minister was being announced.
But who remembers when these famous faces visited our region? Did you meet Gordon Brown at the National Glass Centre in 2010, David Cameron at the Sunderland College campus in Shiney Row in 2009,or Tony Blair in Durham in 2005?
How about Edward Heath near Union Street in 1966, or Harold Wilson in Washington in 1970.
Some had yet to come to power when they visited the North East and others had already enjoyed their term of office.
Have a look through our line-up of leaders and see how many of these scenes you remember.
