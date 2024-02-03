The day Mother Teresa came to Sunderland in 1974

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on to a golden anniversary for a Sunderland school.

St Cuthbert's RC School hosted a visit by Mother Teresa in 1974 and here are the photos of that special day.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A memory of that special day at St Cuthbert's RC School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school's pupils sang hymns and joined her for these scenes which included Mother Teresa and children examining the globe.

Tell us if you were there and what you remember of the occasion.