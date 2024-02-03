News you can trust since 1873
The day Mother Teresa came to Sunderland in 1974

She met the pupils and posed for photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 05:04 GMT
The countdown is on to a golden anniversary for a Sunderland school.

St Cuthbert's RC School hosted a visit by Mother Teresa in 1974 and here are the photos of that special day.

The school's pupils sang hymns and joined her for these scenes which included Mother Teresa and children examining the globe.

Tell us if you were there and what you remember of the occasion.

We would love your memories of that very special day. Email [email protected]

