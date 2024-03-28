Nissan in Sunderland: How the news broke 40 years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It happened 40 years ago and for some Wearsiders it was 'like winning the Cup again'.

On Friday, March 30, 1984, the news we had hoped for finally arrived: Nissan was coming to Sunderland.

The news that greeted the people of Sunderland in March 1984.

24,000 cars and 500 jobs - just for starters

Three years after the Japanese giant had first said it was heading to the UK, Nissan confirmed that it would build a factory on the site of Sunderland Airport.

The sheer scale of it was enormous. The first phase alone would see £50million investment, 24,000 cars built a year and 500 workers taken on.

The first cars would be built from kits imported from Japan and, if the second phase was approved, it would see cars built from a majority of British components.

Biggest shot in the arm for Sunderland

The leader of Sunderland Borough Council, Cllr Charles Slater, said it was "the biggest shot in the arm the town of Sunderland has had".

'Welcome to Nissan' reads the message held by Mr Fuller Osborn, Deputy Chairman of Washington Development Corporation; Councillor Charles Slater, Leader of Sunderland Borough Council; and Councillor Michael Campbell, Leader of Tyne and Wear Council.

Cllr Dorothy Whiteman, leader of the Conservatives on Sunderland Borough Council, said: It's like winning the Cup again except this won't fade. I think we should all hang the flags out."

Tyne and Wear Council leader Michael Campbell said it was "a great day for Sunderland and the whole of the region".

100 years of Marks and Spencers

But what else was happening on the day of the momentous news?

Marks & Spencer was celebrating its centenary with a fashion show at Crowtree Leisure Centre. Tickets were £3 a head.

Crowtree Leisure Centre in the 1980s.

The Cavalier pub in Silksworth was offering a roast dinner with all the veg, followed by 'your pick of the sweet trolley' or cheese and biscuits. Yours for £3.75.

Carving up the memories of a great deal in Silksworth.

Your TV viewing included Starsky and Hutch on BBC One, Whicker! on BBC Two, or Diff'rent Strokes, Crossroads and In Loving Memory on Tyne Tees.

New pyjamas for £2.99

Tunstall Park Garage was offering seven sherry glasses - free when you bought petrol.

New pyjamas anyone? A winceyette set was yours for £2.99 from Joplings.

Joplings in Sunderland.

Binns was holding a fragrance festival with perfumes including Charles of the Ritz for £2.95, Givenchy III for £5.45 and Lagerfeld for £5.

And if you could not wait to get your hands on a new Nissan, the Cherry was available from Kenneth Martin dealers in Seaham for £4,175.

Watch out for more on Nissan's 40 years in Sunderland in the Echo - coming soon.