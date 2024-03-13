Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Galleries new M&S will open in June 2024, but the company has not confirmed when the city centre shop will close.

Marks and Spencer bosses are remaining quiet on a closure date for the Sunderland city centre store after signs went up announcing the expanded Washington branch would open in June 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&S left shoppers shocked in January when bosses announced the High Street West branch would close as it focused on the the new 47,000 sq ft store at the Galleries Retail Park in Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Marks and Spencer is yet to confirm a closure date and has not responded to enquiries from the Echo.

In January M&S said: "The Sunderland store will also continue trading until the new Washington Galleries store is ready to open.”

That was originally scheduled for spring 2024. But signage outside the site of the forthcoming Galleries shop now reads: "Your brand new store is opening soon - June 2024."

The new branch will be located at Units 4-6 at the Galleries Retail Park; a few doors down from an existing M&S Foodhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January the Echo asked Marks and Spencer directly if their High Street West outlet had been making a profit or a loss. They declined to answer.

The impending closure of the High Street shop had led to bitter exchanges between members of Sunderland City Council, with the opposition Conservatives suggesting that M&S "would consider staying in Sunderland" if free-after-three parking was restored in the city centre.

The Galleries new M&S will open in June 2024, but the company has not confirmed when the city centre shop will close.

The Labour council challenged the Tories to provide evidence.

Conservative councillors have also applied to have the building listed by Historic England.