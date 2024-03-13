Uncertainty over closing date for Sunderland Marks and Spencer after opening announcement for new Washington store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Marks and Spencer bosses are remaining quiet on a closure date for the Sunderland city centre store after signs went up announcing the expanded Washington branch would open in June 2024.
M&S left shoppers shocked in January when bosses announced the High Street West branch would close as it focused on the the new 47,000 sq ft store at the Galleries Retail Park in Washington.
However, Marks and Spencer is yet to confirm a closure date and has not responded to enquiries from the Echo.
In January M&S said: "The Sunderland store will also continue trading until the new Washington Galleries store is ready to open.”
That was originally scheduled for spring 2024. But signage outside the site of the forthcoming Galleries shop now reads: "Your brand new store is opening soon - June 2024."
The new branch will be located at Units 4-6 at the Galleries Retail Park; a few doors down from an existing M&S Foodhall.
In January the Echo asked Marks and Spencer directly if their High Street West outlet had been making a profit or a loss. They declined to answer.
The impending closure of the High Street shop had led to bitter exchanges between members of Sunderland City Council, with the opposition Conservatives suggesting that M&S "would consider staying in Sunderland" if free-after-three parking was restored in the city centre.
The Labour council challenged the Tories to provide evidence.
Conservative councillors have also applied to have the building listed by Historic England.
The premises are owned by the council. However, lease agreements mean the local authority is unable to do anything with the building until March 2027.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.