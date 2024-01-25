Marks and Spencer remains tight-lipped on future of Sunderland building after closure date
The company has remained tight-lipped on the profitability of the store
Marks & Spencer is remaining tight-lipped on the future of its city centre premises once the Sunderland store closure plans go ahead.
However, the retailer says it "will be working with the council to help ensure the site is brought back into use as soon as possible".
The Echo revealed earlier this week how Sunderland City Council has a broad vision for the High Street West area, but will be unable to touch the M&S building until 2027 under lease agreements.
Under proposals, the Sunderland Marks and Spencer branch is due to close when the retail giant's new large store opens at the Galleries Retail Park in Washington.
The three-storey building in High Street West is owned by Sunderland City Council, but city leaders say the M&S lease runs until March 2027, and the firm is " wholly responsible for the building until that date".
This potentially could mean that the building lies empty for the next three years at least.
Marks and Spencer has declined to comment on plans for the building up to 2027, or the profitability of the city centre store.
Some Echo readers had called for M&S to open a smaller food-only outlet in the city centre, perhaps in the new Sunderland train station building, but the company said it had 'no plans' to do so.
In response to questions from the Echo, an M&S spokesperson said: "Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.
"As part of these changes, we have announced to colleagues our proposal to close our M&S Sunderland store at 77 High Street West.
“Rotating our store estate involves closing some stores, but it also means investing in opening new stores, including our upcoming new, bigger M&S store nearby in the Galleries Retail Park in Washington.
"The new 47,000 sq ft store is part of a £13 million investment by M&S in our stores in the North East and will offer local customers a wider range of M&S products than ever before across a new clothing & home department and a bigger food hall.
“Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them. Should the proposals go ahead, we will offer them alternative roles with M&S wherever possible and there will be lots of roles available for colleagues in our new M&S Washington Galleries store.
"Under these proposals, the Sunderland store will also continue trading until the new Washington Galleries store is ready to open and we will be working with the council to help ensure the site is brought back into use as soon as possible.”