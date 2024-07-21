Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fun-filled family programme of affordable summer holiday activities is planned across Sunderland Culture’s venues.

The schedule of events for all ages are at National Glass Centre (NGC), Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens (SMWGP) and Arts Centre Washington (ACW).

The programme includes science parties, History Mondays and Arty Fridays, summer songwriting sessions, a Rock ’n’ Coal Family Choir and a session creating Wonderful Welly-Boot Planters.

The fun starts at NGC with sessions to create a solid glass bird or fish on Mondays throughout the holidays.

The same venue hosts glass painted postcard sessions on some Wednesdays, for youngsters aged 4+ to draw and paint a scene from the local coastline and then keep it as a memento, or give it to someone as a postcard.

Thursday, July 25 sees a Wonderful Welly-Boot Planters session at NGC. Youngsters aged 4+ can colourfully decorate these quirky planters.

Meanwhile SMWG hosts History Mondays from July 22 to August 19; Arty Fridays on August 2, 9 and 23.

The Mondays focus Sunderland’s past, the Fridays will be inspired by photographer Ian Macdonald’s dramatic black and white images in his Fixing Time exhibition.

Other SMWG activities include a changing childhoods trail, allowing families to discover how childhood has changed over the generations. There’s a quiz for the grown-ups and each trail. Available from Saturday, July 20 to Saturday, September 14.

Another regular feature for most of the holidays will be Portrait Station! which allows children to draw themselves and their families; from Saturday, July 20 to Saturday, September 14.

The museum’s community garden has Wonderful Wings and Stupendous Sings, a bees and butterflies garden trail, on Wednesday, July 21 and Big Science Parties on Friday, July 26 and Friday, August 16.

At ACW on Tuesday, July 30 workshops give young people the chance to create tie-dye T-shirts, with a session for children aged 10-13 and another for 14-18s.

On Wednesday, July 24 at 1pm ACW hosts a screening of family film The Sword and the Stone and beforehand, a session for children of all ages to make a cardboard sword and wand.

The above is a nowhere-near complete list of events. Prices vary, but some events are free.