Nine gems from the Wearside area have made it into a new book on the most iconic places you’ll find in the area.

A golden line-up of attractions

It will be published in May and has been produced in time for the 50th anniversary of Tyne and Wear.

Author Alan Millin has looked at the county’s rich industrial history, but also at more recent attractions.

Further afield, the Sage Gateshead and the Great North Run make it into the book.

Plenty to admire in Wearside

But the Wearside attractions include;

Doxford Park Secret Garden;

Hailed as a ‘haven of tranquillity in today’s hectic, pressurised society’.

Inside the walled garden.

Fulwell Windmill;

A popular tourist attraction and a reminder of the importance of windmills.

Taking a look at Fulwell Windmill which has been described as one of Sunderland's gems.

Hylton Castle;

An excellent example of a gatehouse-tower style castle and ‘well worth a visit’.

Sunderland Sculpture Trail;

A real visual treat for art lovers.

Rivets on the Sunderland Sculpture Trail.

Penshaw Monument;

Opinion is divided on it but the only way to decide is by seeing it yourself, said the author.

Ryhope Engines Museum;

A wonderful example of Victorian construction.

The main pump beams at Ryhope Engines Museum.

Washington F Pit Museum;

It provides a ‘critical link to the past’ and has staff who are knowledgeable, enthusiastic and extremely helpful.

Washington Wetland Centre;

Hailed as a stunning destination for ‘people of all ages’, it’s a chance to view amazing species of birds including Chilean flamingoes.

Bowes Museum;

A hit with its close-up views of a steam engine and rope haulage railway system.

Treasures across the region

The book also looks at the treasures to be found in Newcastle, Gateshead, North Tyneside and South Tyneside.

The book is being published by Amberley Publishing and will be available to buy from May 15 at £15.99.