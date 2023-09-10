The Great North Run 2023 went with a bang - quite literally.

Runners, workers, volunteers and spectators sweltered in late summer sunshine at the start and for the first hours of the race.

But for those not done and home by mid afternoon, thunder, lightning and heavy rain came in stark contrast to the heat endured earlier in the day.

Flooding on the roads and problems on the Metro due to the weather didn't help matters for runners getting home.

But a good day was had by all, with the rain not dampening spirits, detract from the many thousands raised for charity - nor a final farewell to Si Mo Farah, who was taking part in his final competitive event. Well done all!

