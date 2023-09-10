News you can trust since 1873
31 pictures which sum up the Great North Run 2023

Runners endured both scorching heat and heavy rain

By Ross Robertson
Published 10th Sep 2023, 18:20 BST

The Great North Run 2023 went with a bang - quite literally.

Runners, workers, volunteers and spectators sweltered in late summer sunshine at the start and for the first hours of the race.

But for those not done and home by mid afternoon, thunder, lightning and heavy rain came in stark contrast to the heat endured earlier in the day.

Flooding on the roads and problems on the Metro due to the weather didn't help matters for runners getting home.

But a good day was had by all, with the rain not dampening spirits, detract from the many thousands raised for charity - nor a final farewell to Si Mo Farah, who was taking part in his final competitive event. Well done all!

1. Great North Run 2023.

Great North Run 2023

2. Great North Run 2023.

Great North Run 2023

3. Great North Run 2023.

Great North Run 2023

4. Great North Run 2023.

Great North Run 2023

