50 years on: Remembering the last days of the Grand Hotel

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 04:55 BST

Helen Shapiro, Harold Macmillan, Pat Phoenix and The Beatles. They all graced the Grand Hotel in Sunderland.

So did Christopher Lee, Hughie Green, Billy Fury and Alistair Sim.

But 50 years ago this month, the once iconic 50-bedroom venue in Bridge Street was demolished.

Workers wasted no time in bulldozing the structure in August 1974 and the Sunderland Echo caught the final moments on camera. Here they are once more.

It once hosted the stars but the Grand Hotel's finals days came 50 years ago this month.

1. The final days of the Grand Hotel

It once hosted the stars but the Grand Hotel's finals days came 50 years ago this month. | se

Photo Sales
Work begins on the hotel in August 1974. The scaffolding arrives.

2. End of an era

Work begins on the hotel in August 1974. The scaffolding arrives. | se

Photo Sales
Workers waste no time in setting up the scaffolding at the hotel which once hosted the stars.

3. Hotel memories

Workers waste no time in setting up the scaffolding at the hotel which once hosted the stars. | se

Photo Sales
The derelict hotel was at the centre of attention once more in August 1974.

4. End of a grand period

The derelict hotel was at the centre of attention once more in August 1974. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandHotelsNostalgiaBeatles

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.