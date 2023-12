Sunderland at Christmas in the 60s: And these hits were in the charts

We are hoping to top your list with this festive memory from the 1960s.

If you have wondered what was riding high in the charts in the year you were born, look no further.

Here's a selection of Sunderland Echo scenes from 1960 to 1969 - each accompanied by a look at a chart hit from that year.

Join us for a look at the Beatles, Tom Jones and more.

2 . Love in 1960 Cliff Richard and the Shadows were tops with I Love You. And this was the scene at Paddock Stile Infants School. Newbottle. Ronnie Bell was first to tell Santa what he wanted in his stocking.

3 . Choral in 1961 Danny Williams was top of the lot with Moon River. And here are the choristers at St Michael's Church in Houghton.

4 . Lighting up in 1962 The Joplings Christmas lights looked so festive in 1962. Elvis Presley was at number 1 with Return To Sender.