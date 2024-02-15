It's 50 years ago this week when the Echo got an exclusive look round a once proud Sunderland hotel.

The Grand in Bridge Street had once welcomed guests such as film legend Christopher Lee and Corrie star Pat Phoenix.

But the place where The Beatles also stayed was being prepared for demolition in 1974 and our reporting team took one last glimpse inside in February 1974.

Echoes of the past came flooding back as we looked at the reception, dining room and other parts of the hotel.

Relive them once more.

