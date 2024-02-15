News you can trust since 1873
An exclusive look round the Sunderland hotel where The Beatles stayed, 50 years ago this month in February 1974

It had guests including Christopher Lee, The Beatles and Pat Phoenix

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:49 GMT

It's 50 years ago this week when the Echo got an exclusive look round a once proud Sunderland hotel.

The Grand in Bridge Street had once welcomed guests such as film legend Christopher Lee and Corrie star Pat Phoenix.

But the place where The Beatles also stayed was being prepared for demolition in 1974 and our reporting team took one last glimpse inside in February 1974.

Echoes of the past came flooding back as we looked at the reception, dining room and other parts of the hotel.

Relive them once more.

The Echo took one last look round the hotel before it was gone forever.

1. Pictures from the past

Joe Matthews sorts through the last pieces of hotel remnants.

2. A final task

A last look at the dining room before its demolition.

3. Soon to be bulldozed

Memories of better days for the hotel in this 1974 Echo archive photo.

4. Looking back to February 1974

