Phew what a scorcher! Enjoy these 11 cool Sunderland scenes

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST

We’re sweltering our way through the summer in Sunderland.

But we are doing it in style with a right retro look at scorching summers from the past.

Take a dip into these memories from the Echo archives, including a 1974 scene from the Roker paddling pool and a 2013 visit to Herrington Country Park.

We’ve got ice cream from 2019, a super cool paddling pool scene from 2004 and dogs having fun in the Seaham waves in 2015.

Breeze your way through that lot and then get in touch if you spot someone you know.

1. Waves of memories

A game of football in the Roker paddling pool in this scene from 1974.

2. On the ball

These children enjoyed themselves in the children's bathing pool at Roker in August 1952.

3. Perfect time for a paddle

Parents and children from Mount Pleasant and Bow School in Durham chose this way of cooling off after a charity walk in 2004.

4. Having a splashing time in 2004

