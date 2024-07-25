Phew what a scorcher! Enjoy these 11 cool Sunderland scenes

But we are doing it in style with a right retro look at scorching summers from the past.

Take a dip into these memories from the Echo archives, including a 1974 scene from the Roker paddling pool and a 2013 visit to Herrington Country Park.

We’ve got ice cream from 2019, a super cool paddling pool scene from 2004 and dogs having fun in the Seaham waves in 2015.

Breeze your way through that lot and then get in touch if you spot someone you know.

1 . Waves of memories Breeze you way through these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives. | se Photo Sales

2 . On the ball A game of football in the Roker paddling pool in this scene from 1974. | se Photo Sales

3 . Perfect time for a paddle These children enjoyed themselves in the children's bathing pool at Roker in August 1952. | se Photo Sales

4 . Having a splashing time in 2004 Parents and children from Mount Pleasant and Bow School in Durham chose this way of cooling off after a charity walk in 2004. | se Photo Sales