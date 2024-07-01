Wimbledon is here and we are celebrating with a racket load of retro tennis photos from Sunderland’s past.
Now all we need is for you to serve up some recollections of your own - but only after browsing through our collection of Echo archive scenes.
1. Retro with rackets
First serve from us as we share 9 great archive views.
2. Champion times in 1992
Michael Robinson got some great coaching from Paul Hutchins in 1992. They were watched by some of the other youngsters who turned up for a tennis challenge.
3. Talent in abundance
These promising tennis players lined up for a game with two Silksworth coaches in a scene from 1992.
Tell us if you were there.
4. Tony at the net
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair congratulated these players from Fatfield Primary School after they reached the finals of his school challenge cup in 2008.
