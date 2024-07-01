Nine ace pictures of Sunderland tennis scenes as Wimbledon gets underway

Cue the strawberries and cream, the match action and stars galore.

Wimbledon is here and we are celebrating with a racket load of retro tennis photos from Sunderland’s past.

Let’s smash out the memories of scenes from Silksworth tennis centre. We have views from 1992 to 2015.

Now all we need is for you to serve up some recollections of your own - but only after browsing through our collection of Echo archive scenes.

First serve from us as we share 9 great archive views.

1. Retro with rackets

Michael Robinson got some great coaching from Paul Hutchins in 1992. They were watched by some of the other youngsters who turned up for a tennis challenge.

2. Champion times in 1992

These promising tennis players lined up for a game with two Silksworth coaches in a scene from 1992. Tell us if you were there.

3. Talent in abundance

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair congratulated these players from Fatfield Primary School after they reached the finals of his school challenge cup in 2008.

4. Tony at the net

