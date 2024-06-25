Nine Sunderland music festival memories as we count down to Glastonbury

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Jun 2024, 13:44 BST

Scenes from Sunniside, Cliffe Park and Rainton Meadows

Sing up if you remember these great scenes from Sunderland music festivals.

As we count down to Glastonbury, we’ve got nine Echo reminders of spectators having fun in the sun at outdoor gigs from 1979 to 2015.

Join in if you recall these memorable days at Ashbrooke in 2009, the Sunderland Live Fringe in 2010 or Sunniside Live in 2015.

A feast of festival scenes from Wearside's past. Tell us which ones you went to.

1. Memories which are music to our ears

A feast of festival scenes from Wearside's past. Tell us which ones you went to. | se

Photo Sales
The Davey Lamp were starring at the Biddick Folk Festival in Washington in 1979.

2. Wonderful in Washington

The Davey Lamp were starring at the Biddick Folk Festival in Washington in 1979. | se

Photo Sales
The Glastonbraley music festival brought out families for a day of fun in 2005.

3. Class at Glas-tonbraley

The Glastonbraley music festival brought out families for a day of fun in 2005. | se

Photo Sales
These dancers were performing at Sunderland's International Kite and Music Festival in 2005.

4. Nineteen years on

These dancers were performing at Sunderland's International Kite and Music Festival in 2005. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.