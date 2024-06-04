11 pictures from Take That in Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in 2009

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Jun 2024, 15:05 BST

Can you believe it. 

It was 15 years ago when thousands of you flocked to Wearside to see Take That on stage at the Stadium of Light.

And here they are once more. Photos from the Sunderland Echo archives, back for good.

There was a great atmosphere for the 2009 concert and these fans were proof of how good it was.

They dressed up, wore all the paraphernalia, and sang their hearts out. Tell us if we got you on camera.

11 photos from a wonderful June night in Sunderland in 2009.

1. A flood of Take That memories

Two fans who were ready to have lots of fun in June 2009.

2. Their greatest day

Looks like they had a great time as they got ready for the concert at the Stadium of Light.

3. It could be a magical memory

A smile for the camera from these two Take That fans.

4. Party time in Sunderland

